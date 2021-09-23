Woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Swan, Camp Lowell identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The individual killed in Wednesday's two-vehicle crash on north side was identified by Tucson Police Department on Thursday.

At around 3 p.m. Thursday, 82-year-old Amelia J. Guzman was making a U-turn on Swan Road near Camp Lowell Driver when a Challenger allegedly traveling at speeds greater than the posted speed limit struck Guzman's vehicle head-on.

Guzman was transported to the hospital for further treatment for serious injuries sustained in the crash. However, TPD later reported that she died shortly after arrival.

Officials say the driver and the passenger of the Challenger were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said Guzman's "failure to yield making a left turn and the Challenger’s potentially excessive speed are the major contributing factors in the collision."

The investigation is ongoing.

No citations or charges have been issued in connection to the collision at this time.