Volcano in La Palma continued erupting for its 5th straight day

LA PALMA, SPAIN (CNN) - The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island continued its eruptions Thursday for a fifth straight day but its 2-mile long (3.8 km) lava flow that’s been destroying homes and banana crops has not yet reached the Atlantic Ocean, Spanish officials said.

“It’s getting harder for the lava flow to advance, its surface is cooling, but the advance continues,” Maria Jose Blanco, Canary Islands director of Spain’s National Geographic Institute, told reporters.

In some places, the lava wall stands at 38 feet tall (12 meters), she added.

There are 5,700 evacuees and 300 homes at risk near the lava flow, the Canary Islands regional government said on its website, adding it’s working to quickly purchase 280 homes for displaced families.

The Regional President, Angel Victor Torres, said some 400 homes and buildings already have been destroyed by the lava, Spanish media reported.

Spain’s King and Queen on Thursday traveled from Madrid to La Palma island, in the Canaries archipelago in the Atlantic, and met evacuees as well as emergency personnel.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez joined them, flying back to La Palma Thursday, where he’d been earlier in the week, after speaking at the United National General Assembly in New York on Wednesday