TUSD approves pay increase for bus drivers in training

UPDATE: In Thursday's board meeting, TUSD approved a pay increase for its bus drivers while they are in training.

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) will be voting on a pay increase for its bus drivers while they're in training as the district looks to fill open vacancies that have forced them to stop some bus routes.

The district is trying to get creative in how it's attracting candidates to drive buses for the district.

Earlier this year, the board increased the normal pay for bus drivers from $12.29 to $16 per hour and now they may do something similar while drivers are in training.

TUSD currently pays drivers in training $13.30 per hour.

This includes the hours behind the wheel needed to obtain a commercial driver's license, which the district pays for.

The proposal today would elevate that pay to $15 per hour.

"Working at TUSD, we have a lot of benefits, this starting wage is going up and it's a good job to have if you have younger children and family at home," said Alexandria Lopez, a TUSD bus driver.

This increase would be retroactively applied to previous drivers as well.

According to a TUSD board member, they're not the only district facing this issue, finding bus drivers right now has been a difficult task to accomplish.

And, districts have had to be creative about how they fill the need.

"We are short a number of bus drivers and because of that we have had to cut routes and put in place a hub system to help get all of our kids from point a to point b and into their classrooms and learning," said Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah, TUSD Board Member.

For routes that had to be cut, many students will now meet at a designated location and get on a bus from there.

Lopez says that the split-shift schedule is another benefit to working as a driver for TUSD because it allows flexibility.

"It's a good chunk of the mid-day where usually you're working straight through, it gives you a chance to do your appointments and still go to school and other necessities you might need to do," said Lopez.

By raising the pay for current and future drivers, the district hopes this will help solve their driver shortage issues and re-open those routes they've closed.

"We'd like people to be invested in staying and completing the training and then becoming a driver because that's really what our goal is, that's the need that we have right now," said Adelita Grijalva, TUSD board member.

Both Grijalva and Grivois-Shah are confident that this will pass at tonight's meeting and they're hopeful it will help solve their bus driver shortage.