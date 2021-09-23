Target plans to cut down on holiday hiring, give current workers more hours and pay

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) - Target is scaling down its holiday hiring this year.

But at the same time, the retail giant says it's giving more hours to existing workers, as well as more pay and training.

There are also plans to give current workers more scheduling flexibility.

Store leaders will check in with employees to get an idea of their scheduling preferences.

Target also has a new app it says allows team members to choose and swap shifts, as well as pick up extra hours.

As for holiday season hiring, Target wants to bring on 100,000 workers.

According to Bloomberg, it was 130,000 last year.