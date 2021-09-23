School named after National Park Ranger Betty Reid Soskin on her 100th birthday

(CNN) - A big celebration for a beloved Californian, who is rich with history. Betty Reid Soskin is the country's oldest National Park Ranger.

She just received a very special honor to celebrate a very special day. She just turned 100.

Liz Kreutz sat down with her to talk about her milestone birthday and her secret to a long life. Betty Reid Soskin has a lot to celebrate.

She's already the country's oldest National Park Ranger. An author. A musician. A civil rights activist. And today, she can claim two more big accomplishments: A school renamed in her honor and turning 100.

NPS ranger Betty Reid Soskin, Photo Date: 9/22/2021

Liz Kreutz: “A hundred years old. How do you feel?”

“I feel…I don’t know how I feel," said Reid Soskin. "I feel sometimes a hundred and sometimes 8 and sometimes 50.”

That youthful energy is what's kept Reid Soskin working for more than a decade, first in-person and now on Zoom at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Park Museum. She shares her own experience as a Black woman working during the war as a file clerk in a segregated union hall.

On the eve of her centennial birthday this week, CNN visited Reid Soskin at her home in Richmond and asked: What's her secret to such a long life?

Betty Reid Soskin, Centenarian: “I’m not sure that there is a secret.”

Liz Kreutz: “It’s not like you have a glass of wine everyday…”

Betty Reid Soskin, Centenarian: “No.”

Liz Kreutz: “Whiskey every night.”

Betty Reid Soskin, Centenarian: “No.”

Liz Kreutz: “Chocolate?”

Betty Reid Soskin, Centenarian: “Yes!”

Liz Kreutz: “A little bit of chocolate?”

Betty Reid Soskin, Centenarian: “Yes!”

It turns out, she does have a sweet tooth, but the real answer might simply be genetics. Her mother lived to be 101. Her grandmother, who was born a slave in 1856, lived to be 102.

"And I was born in 1921 and still here," said Reid Soskin.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 22, 1921. Since then, she's lived through 17 U.S. presidents, but for her, just one stands out above the rest.

Liz Kreutz: “What's one memory that you're most proud of?”

Betty Reid Soskin: “Standing with Obama on the stage in Washington D.C. I had in my hand a little evening bag in that bag was a picture of my great grandmother. and I was holding it as I was introducing the president of the United States. In the shadow of the Lincoln memorial. In the shadow of the White House that was built my slaves. The whole meaning of that has really captured me.”

Liz Kreutz: “Probably a moment you never thought possible.”

Betty Reid Soskin: "No, I would never have guessed that my life would have contained such vignettes.”

The latest vignette: a newly named school, Betty Reid Soskin Middle School in El Sobrante.

"And our children deserve to have someone to look up to."

“Having a school named for me is more than I ever could have thought of. Because it means that a number of children will go into the world knowing who I was and what I was doing here," said Reid Soskin. "And maybe it will make a difference, think maybe it will make a difference."

