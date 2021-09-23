Recent polls show President Biden’s approval rating dropped significantly

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Multiple polls released this week show President Biden's approval rating has dropped significantly since earlier this year.

A CNN poll of polls looked at five surveys done in September to get an idea of where Biden's approval rating stands now.

It indicates his average approval rating stands at 45 percent and his disapproval rating is 51 percent.

That approval rating marks an average decline of 11 percentage points since roughly the 100-day mark of his presidency.

It has dropped seven points since earlier this summer.