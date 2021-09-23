Petition to reinstate slavery circulates around Missouri high school

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (NBC News ) - Parents, school administrators and students left angered after a petition to reinstate slavery made its way around a Missouri High School.

Officials at Park Hill High School in Riverside say it happened last Thursday afternoon when a small group of students posted racist statements online.

The students involved violated the school's policy. According to the principal, those students have been disciplined, but the details of the punishment were not shared.

School officials say they were in shock when they learned about the incident and want to stop it from happening again.

"There was some racist statements that occurred and that this is not who we want to be at Park Hill South and that this is not tolerated and will never be tolerated in our building," Principal Kerrie Herren said. "When you hear something like this it takes you a step back."