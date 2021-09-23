Skip to Content

Long-standing local festival returns with slight changes

Updated
Last updated today at 7:26 pm
7:25 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is making its way back to the community to share food, beverages, culture and traditions with all.

The long-standing tradition will be bringing back some familiar favorites with a slight change due to the pandemic. Since they are not yet ready for full capacity, the Greek Festival will be offering "to-go" options.

The festival stated that food must have been pre-ordered by Sept. 10 to ensure availability. It will also offer the options "to-go Eat Like a Greek" and "Stay and Greek Out with Us."

The festival begins Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and will run through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located at 1145 E. Fort, Lowell Rd.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the church.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

More Stories

Skip to content