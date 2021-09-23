Long-standing local festival returns with slight changes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is making its way back to the community to share food, beverages, culture and traditions with all.

The long-standing tradition will be bringing back some familiar favorites with a slight change due to the pandemic. Since they are not yet ready for full capacity, the Greek Festival will be offering "to-go" options.

The festival stated that food must have been pre-ordered by Sept. 10 to ensure availability. It will also offer the options "to-go Eat Like a Greek" and "Stay and Greek Out with Us."

The festival begins Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and will run through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take place at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located at 1145 E. Fort, Lowell Rd.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the church.