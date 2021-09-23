Legendary 4th-grade TUDS teacher gets recognition from Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - One Tucson Unified School District educator has received the 2021 Pima County Legendary Teacher Award for their outstanding work as a teacher.

Dulce Balaban teaches fourth grade at Hollinger K-8.

The school's principal says Balaban surpasses expectations to meet the learning needs of her students and inspire them to become the best versions of themselves.

“Mrs. Balaban’s ability to meet the diverse learning needs of her students is remarkable. She sets high expectations for not only academic growth but also expects students to develop skills such as empathy and compassion," Marisela Campillo, school principal, said.

A former student of Mrs. Balaban expresses her appreciation towards Baladan and details why she is deserving of this award.

"What I love and appreciate most about Ms. Balaban is that she goes above and beyond to help her students succeed, and when they do, she’s there to cheer them on and never fails to express how proud she is of them.” Esmeralda Almazan said.