Homicides in Tucson up nearly 60% compared to this time last year

TUCSON (KVOA) — Homicides in Tucson are up about 60 percent compared to this time last year, according to data from the Tucson Police Department.

TPD said there have been 64 homicides so far in 2021. In September 2020, there was 41 with 68 total for the year.

News 4 Tucson asked the agency about the increase.

Commander of TPD's violent crimes unit, Lt. Corey Doggett, said there's often no direct answer, but said he does think more people are carrying weapons and choosing to use them quicker than they have in the past, which is something people should be aware of if ever in a potentially dangerous situation.

"Get out of the situation," Doggett said. "The bravado, the machismo, the actions like that need to be considered in the reality of where we are today that those could often times lead to a physical encounter of you being seriously injured, and or shot, and or killed."

Doggett said while in most cases they can't predict when homicides will happen, officers try to look at factors they can be aware of up-front, and see how they can intervene in those ahead of time.

"It is something that we keep an eye on as far as the different suspects we have, the different victims we have, the different methodologies that are utilized," Lt. Doggett said, "and we try to do as much as we can as an interrupter to stop that cycle of violence from occurring."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it's had 10 homicides in 2021, with 12 this time last year and 16 total in 2020.