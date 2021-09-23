Download the new News 4 Tucson App

News 4 Tucson has officially launched a brand new news app for Android and iOS devices.

While the previous app will officially sunset on October 1, this new app experience will allow users to set which alerts are pushed to their device.

In addition, the new easy-to-navigate interface aims to allow users to easily surf through the latest local breaking news, videos, weather, and sports information from KVOA.COM, including the 7 Day Weather forecast, the latest news videos, direct access to our tip line and much more!

Download the News 4 Tucson iOS app here

Download the News 4 Tucson Android app here