Bobcat entrapped by flex pipe rescued in Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A bobcat was rescued by Arizona Game and Fish Department Thursday after it was spotted roaming the Oro Valley area entrapped by a flex pipe earlier that week.

On Tuesday, AZGFD received a report about a juvenile bobcat that was entrapped in a black flex pipe near Rancho Vistoso and Oracle Road.

According to officials, AZGFD officials were able to locate and safely trap the desert feline in Oro Valley Thursday. The department said area residents assisted in the entrapment.

AZGFD said the bobcat was then tranquilized, freed from the flex pipe and treated for a minor abrasion.

The animal was released back into the desert shortly after treatment.

AZGFD is still investigating how the bobcat got entrapped by the pipe.

The department also reported the whereabouts of another entrapped bobcat that was spotted in Catalina Foothills on Feb. 13 is still unknown.

Anyone who spots wildlife in distress is advised to call the department at 623-236-7201.