Americans expected to spend $10 billion on Halloween this year

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Americans are expected to spend a record $10 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The NRF says people will spend $2 billion more this year than 2020 on Halloween candy, decorations and costumes for adults, kids and pets.

Most of the spending, or over 3.3 billion of it, will go to costumes.

The organization says it is the most consumers have spent on costumes since 2017.

On average, consumers are expected to fork over a little more than $102 to retailers.