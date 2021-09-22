Woman arrested after 1 found dead in southside apartment

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman was arrested in connection to Tuesday's homicide on Tucson's south side, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 69-year-old Maria De La Luz Sandoval was found unresponsive by maintenance staff after they entered her apartment in Blanche Johnson Courtyards, located 1435 E. 36th St. near Silverlake Park

When officers arrived at the scene, they declared the 69-year-old deceased. The officers also indicated that she had obvious signs of trauma.

After further investigation, 47-year-old Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya was arrested in connection to the incident.

She was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary.