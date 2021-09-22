Tucson border agents head to Del Rio to help with crisis

TUCSON (KVOA) - Right now, there are more than 12,000 migrants. Most of them are Haitians who set up in makeshift camps under the Del Rio International bridge in Texas.

So how does that impact Tucson and southern Arizona?

Art Del Cueto said that it is a dangerous move. He is a Border Patrol agent and vice-president of the National Border Patrol Council.

"You are robbing Peter to pay Paul. That's what's happening. They are removing agents from the Tucson Sector to send them over there to assist with the influx of illegals through there. So now, it's leaving gaps in the Tucson Sector," Del Cueto said. "As we all know living around here, the gaps what it does is creates more of a bonanza for the drug cartels to the south of us in order to bring their product across."

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said he has certainly felt the impact of fewer agents in Cochise County.

"It is getting to the point where it's scary. The citizens feel the same way. They talk to me all the time about this, and we will continue to do what is right," Dannels said. "We will do everything we can in working together in securing the border and keeping our community safe."

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said Santa Cruz County has the largest Border Patrol office in the country. It is also home to the third-largest stations in Nogales and Sonoita.

"So, we have a fairly robust deployment of federal officials here already, so it's not to say there won't be an effect, but I haven't seen an effect yet," he said.

It is unclear how long the reassignment will last, we did reach out to Border Patrol.

News 4 Tucson was told for security purposes they do not reveal the number of agents they have in the field.