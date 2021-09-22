Thousands without power after fire ignites at TEP facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly 5,000 residents on the south side of Tucson are without power after a fire ignited in a Tucson Electric Power facility Wednesday afternoon.

According to TEP, one of its buildings that houses two generating units caught fire at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the blaze caused a power outage that affected about 4,739 homes in the quadrant between Irvington and Old Vail Roads between Campbell Avenue and Craycroft Road.

The fire has since been extinguished. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

TEP has not yet been released when power will be restored in the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.