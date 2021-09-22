Suspect wanted after juvenile javelina mortally wounded on west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A juvenile javelina has been euthanized after it was found mortally wounded by an arrow on Tucson's west side on Sunday evening.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the injured desert dweller was found Sunday evening in the 4600 block of West Crestview Circle, near Tucson Mountain Park. Officials say AZGFD staff decided to euthanize the animal due to "the mortal nature of its wounds."

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “This javelina suffered terribly after someone attempted to take it out of season, possibly by shooting an arrow within a quarter-mile of a structure.”

AZGFD said a $1,500 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is advised to call 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21-2981.