Some child tax credit payments delayed

12:10 pm

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

They were expecting to receive the monthly installment by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

The agency is aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to$300 for each child up to age six and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

