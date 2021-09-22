Rural hospitals see delay of patient transfers due to staffing shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) — As staffing shortages continue to cause issues for hospitals across the country, hospitals in rural communities are struggling to find their patients care.

While southern Arizona's urban hospitals might have beds available for transfer patients, healthcare workers say they don't have the staff to tend to them. Rural community hospitals say that's causing their patients to stay put where they are and wait for a higher level of care.

"We are limited in our resources in what we can do to take care of patients," said Gary Kartchner, Emergency Department Manager and Trauma Director at Benson Hospital.

Benson Hospital is a Critical Access Hospital (CAH), meaning it can have no more than 25 inpatient beds, patients can't exceed a 96-hour length of stay and must be more than a 35-mile drive from any other hospital or CAH.

One of the key factors of a CAH is transferring patients to larger hospitals who need a higher level of care, hospital staff said.

"We normally, especially this time of year, would never have a struggle in transferring a patient to another hospital in Tucson," Kartchner said, with some patients staying anywhere from 15 to 72 hours waiting for a transfer.

"We're not helping that patient," he said, "and there's a real chance for deterioration in their condition by having them sit here."

CAHs don't have intensive care units or the more critical care services normally found at larger hospitals, something Benson Hospital Chief Executive Officer Julia Strange said they rely on their urban partners for.

"We appreciate the struggles that the urban hospitals are facing," Strange said, "and I would prefer that the hospitals accept our patients when they have the appropriate staffing, rather than trying to stretch to accept them."

Benson Hospital staff said while it has highly trained and skilled staff to tend to patients waiting for a transfer, having patients stay longer also takes up its already small amount of beds.

"We have excellent doctors and amazing staff," Kartchner said, "but at the same time, there's only so much that we can do for these patients while they sit in our emergency department."

Staff at Benson Hospital said while it's been difficult, it has been able to work with its urban partners and hasn't had to transfer any patients outside of southern Arizona, so far.