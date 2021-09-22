Local teacher receives Arizona’s Rural Teacher of the Year Award

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Southern Arizona chemistry teacher is receiving state-wide recognition.

Willcox High School's Mr. Ty White was honored as Arizona's Rural Teacher of the Year for his outstanding dedication to the school and his students.

Mr. White is the high school's chemistry teacher but he wears other hats such as being the Knowledge Bowl sponsor, robotics sponsor, Space Settlement Design coach and organizer, and a leader of the STEM Progam.