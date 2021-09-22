Iowa nurse warns of dangers of not getting vaccinated after near-fatal battle with COVID-19

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (NBC News) - Marshalltown, Iowa nurse, Julie Stevens decided to pass on the COVID-19 vaccine when she had a chance.

Her reason was that she was concerned with side effects, and may be missing some days from work if she had symptoms.

She ended up contracting COVID, and tried to weather it out at home.

Her husband told her after five days of fighting the symptoms, she needed to head to the hospital.

She was in the hospital for three weeks, three days on a ventilator.

"The day that they intubated would be my last day. I have got two teenage daughters. What is going to happen? They are my world. I won't be there for graduation. I won't be there for weddings. I won't be there for them having kids," Stevens said. "My message now is get your vaccination. You know, I think that there's a very common misconception that if you're vaccinated you won't get COVID. But that's not true, you can still get COVID even though you're vaccinated. But the changes of you getting COVID so to the point that you need a ventilator or even hospitalization is rare. "

Julie will get the vaccine in December before she can return to work. She is anxious to be back on duty in the emergency room at Marshalltown Unity Point.