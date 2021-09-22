Input wanted for artwork showcased on Houghton Road, 22nd Street

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is looking for your input on the artwork showcased on Houghton Road from 22nd Street to Irvington Road.

City and transportation leaders are holding two virtual public meetings Thursday in hopes to update the pieces with your feedback.

The first meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. and the other from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. They are both via Zoom.

To join the morning meeting, click here or call 1-213-293-2303 and input the conference ID 530 467 984#. To join the evening meeting, click here or call 1-213-293-2303 and input the conference ID 273 898 497#.