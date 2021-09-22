Florida makes quarantine optional for exposed students

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new surgeon general has signed new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Wednesday eliminate previous requirements that students quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed. Under the new guidelines, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus without restrictions, provided they are asymptomatic.

They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, unless they’re sick.