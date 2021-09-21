Tucson woman warns about dangerous road after sister killed crossing Valencia

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson woman is warning people about drivers on Valencia Road.

"There's a lot of schools around here," Kari Morgan said. "There's an apartment complex. There's a lot of, the library, the post office, you know and I don't want anybody else's family or anybody else to be next."

Morgan's sister, Jessica Morgan, died last month after she was hit crossing West Valencia Road at San Fernando Road. Morgan says the area is dangerous and she wants police to patrol drivers.

Tucson Police Department said there have been four fatal pedestrian collisions on West Valencia this year.

Three of them happened at night and police say jaywalking was also a factor in all three collisions.

The Tucson Department of Transportation has identified West Valencia Road as a High Injury Network, meaning a high number of pedestrian crashes happen in that area.

The city has installed Hawk crossings in many of those areas, including Valencia and San Fernando.

"They're very effective. There's a study in 2016 that showed driver compliance with those devices is 96% which is extremely high," said Blake Olofson, Traffic Safety Engineering Manager with Tucson Department of Transportation. "And pedestrian compliance, pushing the button and waiting for the signal is 97%."

TPD say so far, there have been 15 fatal pedestrian collisions this year.