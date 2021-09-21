TPD sees rise in scam callers impersonating law enforcement

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has reported an upswing in scam calls where the "fraudster" claims to be law enforcement.

According to TPD, these scammers convince the victim to send money to them in the form of gift cards dedicated to that agency or business.

TPD urges the community to be wary of these callers, especially since they can manipulate the caller ID. The department reported that scammers are also using numbers that appear to be legitimate.

The department also said that "no legitimate law enforcement or government agency will EVER ask or demand payment from you over the phone."

If you have information on a phone scam, you should report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

If you have lost money or believe a specific scam originated in Tucson, you are urged to report it to TPD. You can make this report at tucsonaz.gov or call 520-791-4444.