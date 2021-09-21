TPD: Investigation underway for homicide at southside apartment complex

TUCSON (KVOA) - Authorities are currently investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Tucson's south side.

According to the Tucson Police Department, at around 1:25, officers responded to what they initially thought was a report regarding a dead person at an apartment complex located at 1435 E. 36th St.

After speaking to a "person of interest," detectives later classified the incident as a homicide and have since been investigating the situation.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

