Students in need of clothing donations as resources become limited during pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you have old clothes, don't throw them away, instead, you can donate them to a student in need.

Tucson Unified School District is in desperate need of donations.

These clothing and shoe racks look emptier every single day. Everything at the Duffy Clothing Bank is donated, and right now, those donations are slim, According to organizers, it's a result of the pandemic.

"We have more people who are needing our services. Needing a little bit of help to get through, and that means less people who are donating," program coordinator of Family and Community Outreach Department, Terri Howard said.

TUSD has posted messages on social media, urging people to donate. There are specific items they really need.

"Socks, underwear, and bras," said Kristi Olbert, a clothing bank specialist. "Ever since the pandemic, donations have been a little low. We're also in need of gently used sneakers of all sizes, kid's clothing of all sizes. Adult-sized uniforms."

The start of school can be stressful for kids, and that's why new clothes, like a nice pair of shoes, can go a long way towards helping a kid's confidence.

"It's a little hard on kids to go to school not feeling their best. Not feeling confident," Howard said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Family Resource Centers in Tucson, or the Duffy Clothing Bank.