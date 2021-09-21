Some families enjoy flexibility of remote learning

TUCSON (KVOA) - For 13-year-old Olivia Lupeika, her bedroom doubles as her classroom.

Since January, the eighth-grader has been a student at Arizona Connections Academy, an all-virtual school. Olivia's parents decided to pull her out of the traditional classroom and go the virtual path during the pandemic.

"I know our schools were all doing a great job," Olivia's mom Pia said. "The teachers worked very hard, but somehow it just didn't work for us."

"Being able to learn at my own pace, they don't get mad at me if I don't turn a subject in at the due date because I can research it more and make sure I thoroughly know it before just rushing headlong into a test and getting a bad grade," Olivia said.

Olivia is a competitive horseback rider with dreams of turning pro. She also has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes that she and her mom feel they can monitor more easily from home.

"If I do feel low or when I'm high, my thinking gets a little more muddled and I can't critically think as well as I could if I were in a good range," Olivia said.

"When her blood sugar drops below a certain number, alarms will go off, and sometimes that can be a disruption to the whole classroom especially if they're in the middle of a test," Pia said.

Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams told News 4 Tucson schools have seen an uptick in remote learning since the Delta Variant became more and more prevalent in our community.

"That took a whole new anxiety level and a whole new concern for parents especially for kids that can't get the vaccine," Williams said. "Because they're underage and when you don't have that ability, parents are cautious, and they pull their kids from school."

Tucson Unified School District School Board President Adelita Grijalva said the number of students currently enrolled in Tucson Unified Virtual Academy is around 2,400. That number has doubled since right before the start of the school year in early August.