Search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day continues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CNN) - The search for a missing Illinois State University graduate student continues.

Jelani Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 and his mother is desperate for answers.

"I can't even describe it to you, because it hurts really bad because I don't know where my baby is. I don't know if he ate because like I said, Jelani likes to eat. When Jelani gets cold, he breaks out in hives, I don't know if he's warm…I don't know nothing," Carmen Bolden Day said.

Jelani day has been missing 24 days as of Friday.

"God promised, me my kids and I serve a God that does not tell a lie. So, in my heart of hearts, I believe my son is alive and I am going to see him, alive," Bolden said.

As for the last time she saw her son, it's a moment that is forever engrained in her mind.

"Jelani came in the house, gave me a hug, he was like, 'hey mama,' me and him sat down, he laid down on the couch, he was going to watch tv and I was going through mail and I was asking him what he was doing, where he was going and he was going to stay all night at the house because he didn't want to drive back to Bloomington that night," she added.

Jelani's mom describes him as loving, sociable, but most importantly resilient.

"He's a leader. Jelani is kind, he's caring and he's very smart. He's very strong. He's somebody that everybody liked to be around," she said.

And for those that have anything to do with Jelani's disappearance or if Jelani is watching this, she's begging to let him come home.

"Just know we are coming to get you. We are looking for you and I'm asking the people who are responsible or person or people who are responsible to please find within yourself to let my son go and to let him come home. To let him be with his family, to let him go on with his life. If you know something, I've offered $25,000, we've got a Gofundme that's raised over $10,000 right now. You can have everything. You can have everything. Just give me back my son. And Jelani, I love you. I love you so much. And I just want him to come home," she added.