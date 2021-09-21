Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — U.S. officials say many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that Haitians who enter the country illegally face immediate expulsion.

One official says Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, many of them with notices to appear at an immigration office. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The releases come despite a massive effort to expel Haitians on flights to Haiti under pandemic-related authority that denies migrants an opportunity to seek asylum.

The Associated Press also reported that the Homeland Security Department has reportedly been busing Haitians from Del Rio to El Paso, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley along the Texas border. This week, Homeland Security added flights to Tucson.