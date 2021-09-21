Mayorkas chief says images from border ‘horrified’ him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas says images of what appeared to be Border Patrol agents on horseback rounding up migrants trying to cross the U.S. southern border “horrified” him.

But Mayorkas stopped short of calling the new influx of migrants a crisis.

The border town of Del Rio, Texas, has seen an influx of thousands of Haitian migrants fleeing an unstable situation in their home country and attempting to enter the U.S. through Mexico.

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio.

On CNN Tuesday, Mayorkas predicted a “dramatic change” in the numbers as the U.S. continues to send them home.

"Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable, is against Border Patrol policy, training and our department's values. Indeed, we have a directed investigation. That investigation is underway and it will be conducted swiftly and the public needs and deserves to know its results," Mayorkas said. "I also have directed that the Office of Professional Responsibility, be on site in Del Rio full time. We will not tolerate any mistreatment of an individual."