Man who videotaped Rodney King beating dies of COVID-19

Man who videotaped Rodney King beating dies of COVID-19Updated
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The man who famously filmed the beating of Rodney King has reportedly died from COVID-19.
The "Los Angeles Times" reports George Holliday died on Sunday in a California hospital.
He was reportedly unvaccinated and had been hospitalized since mid-August.
On March 3, 1991, Holliday, a plumber, stood on his balcony and videotaped four police officers beating King, a black motorist.
The footage eventually led to the historic LA riot after the four officers were acquitted the following year.
Holliday was 61 years old.