Man who videotaped Rodney King beating dies of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The man who famously filmed the beating of Rodney King has reportedly died from COVID-19.

The "Los Angeles Times" reports George Holliday died on Sunday in a California hospital.

He was reportedly unvaccinated and had been hospitalized since mid-August.

On March 3, 1991, Holliday, a plumber, stood on his balcony and videotaped four police officers beating King, a black motorist.

The footage eventually led to the historic LA riot after the four officers were acquitted the following year.

Holliday was 61 years old.

