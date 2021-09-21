Frank Pratt, longtime Arizona state lawmaker, dies at age 79

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona is mourning the passing of a local lawmaker after Rep. Frank Pratt passed away from a long illness on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Speaker Rusty Bowers announced the passing of the Republican from Casa Grande, calling Pratt an irreplaceable figure in the Arizona State Legislature.”

The state lawmaker reportedly served in seats for the House and Senate since 2009. Most recently, Pratt served as state representative of Arizona's 8th Legislative District, which includes parts of Pinal and Gila counties.

Shortly after the announcement, Gov. Doug Ducey shared that all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday in honor of the late policymaker.

"Representative Frank Pratt was a champion of rural Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “He was a staunch supporter of economic development, an advocate for workforce training programs and someone who believed in the necessity of developing sound water policy. In both chambers of the Arizona Legislature, he was unwaveringly dedicated to serving the people of Arizona and expanding opportunities."

According to the AP, Pratt was a farmer, a rancher and the owner of a swimming pool construction business.

“He did it all — public servant, business owner, rancher, farmer and family man. He was one of the good guys, and we’re lucky he called Arizona home. Representative Pratt was asked once why he went into politics. His answer was simple and straightforward: he said he was ‘just trying to make Arizona a better place,’ Ducey said. “My deepest condolences are with Representative Pratt’s wife Janice, his family, his colleagues at the legislature, his fellow community members in Pinal and Gila Counties, and everyone who has been touched by his everlasting legacy. In memory of Representative Pratt, and in honor of his years of service to our state, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”