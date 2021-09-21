Four West Nile Virus deaths reported after Arizona sees record-high season of cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - After experiencing one of the wettest Monsoon in recent years, Arizona broke its season-high for cases of West Nile virus on Tuesday.

Back on July 15, Pinal County Public Health Services District announced its mosquito surveillance program observed the first mosquitoes of the season that tested positive for West Nile Virus in Pinal County that week.

More than a month later, the department shared that it observed is its first human case of the year of the virus on Tuesday. Officials say "about 20 percent develop minor symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. In a very small proportion, less than one percent, the virus affects the nervous system, leading to a more serious illness."

Since then, mosquitoes have been surging through southern Arizona, passing the virus along the way.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona has seen 123 cases of West Nile Virus so far this year. Four of those cases resulted in death.

Despite the record-high numbers, ADHS said the majority of the cases were reported in Maricopa County, where a record number of mosquitos tested positive for carrying the disease.

ADHS recommends residents to protect themselves by using EPA-registered insect repellent, checking that windows and doors have intact screens, wearing long-sleeve clothing and removing any standing water that can be found at ones home.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.