TPD: Vehicle involved in fatal crash on southeast side reported stolen earlier that morning

TUCSON (KVOA) - The individual killed in Saturday's single-vehicle collision on the southeast side was identified by Tucson Police Department Monday.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, 31-year-old George Walter Dubose was driving a black 2004 Kia Amanti northbound on Kolb Road at a high rate of speed.

TPD said Dubose reportedly struck a raised median when he reach Valencia Road. The vehicle then continued to drive into a nearby drainage ditch.

The department said the 31-year-old was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, TPD determined that the vehicle involved was reported stolen earlier that morning. Police said Dubose was also driving the vehicle with a suspended driver's license

According to TPD, Dubose was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

TPD said no charges or citations are expected to be filed in reference to the incident.

