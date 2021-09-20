The future of Old Tucson rests in Pima County’s hands

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's beloved attraction, Old Tucson, is sitting on the sidelines as Pima County decides who will take control of the property after shutting down last year due to the impact of the pandemic.

Pima County assumed responsibility for Old Tucson in 2020 after the pandemic forced its doors shut.

According to Pima County Procurement Department, the county is currently in the process of selecting an Attractions Operator for the property.

Although the county is not sharing many details, the procurement department says it anticipates an agreement by the end of 2021.