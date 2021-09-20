Supreme Court to hear restrictive Mississippi abortion law

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v Wade.

The justices will take on the case concerning the state's gestational age act on Dec. 1.

The 2018 law allows abortions after 15 weeks only in medical emergencies or if the fetus has a severe abnormality.

It makes no exception for rape or incest and punishes doctors who do not follow its guidelines.

Two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law.

The justices deliberated for months about whether to take up the dispute.

The Mississippi case will be the most important set of abortion-related oral arguments the court has heard since 1992.

In 1992, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy with the case of Planned Parenthood v Casey.

The landmark Roe v. Wade decision was set in 1973, legalizing abortion nationwide.