Pima Community College holds celebration for contributors of new center

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College marked a milestone at its downtown campus on Monday with the beam signing event for many of the individuals involved in the construction of new the building.

The $35 million advanced manufacturing center on the downtown campus will be a three-story 100,000 square foot home to PCC's center for excellence in applied technology.

Its programs are expected to include automated industrial technology computer-aided design, machining, welding and more.

The building is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.