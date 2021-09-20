One injured, one detained in shooting at Circle K in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - One person has been transported to the hospital after he was reportedly shot at a midtown Circle K Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, the shooting took place at around 4:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the gas station located at 3128 N. First Ave. near Fort Lowell Road.

Officials say one person has been detained in connection to the incident.

The status of the person shot in connection to the incident has not yet been released.

TPD and TFD Paramedics are on the scene at Ft. Lowell/1st Ave. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/buDyoilyH9 — Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) September 21, 2021

Details are limited at this time.

Listening to lots of scanner traffic about this incident, but nothing confirmed by @Tucson_Police yet. We'll keep you posted on @KVOA https://t.co/iTS007BJZF — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) September 21, 2021

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

