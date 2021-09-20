One injured, one detained in shooting at Circle K in central Tucson

One injured, one detained in shooting at Circle K in central TucsonNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - One person has been transported to the hospital after he was reportedly shot at a midtown Circle K Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson Police Department, the shooting took place at around 4:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the gas station located at 3128 N. First Ave. near Fort Lowell Road.
Officials say one person has been detained in connection to the incident.
The status of the person shot in connection to the incident has not yet been released.
Details are limited at this time.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updeates.