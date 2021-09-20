New Jersey police officer catches baby dropped from second-floor balcony

JERSEY CITY, NJ (News 12/CNN) - A New Jersey police officer makes a life-saving catch.

Officials say the Jersey City cop caught a one-month-old baby that was dropped from a second-floor balcony.

Jersey City police officer Eduardo Matute is being called a hero after catching a one-month-old baby who was tossed from a second-floor balcony.

Officer Matute was one of several officers positioned below the balcony.

"I look and I see that the neighbor had the baby dangling from the roof. So I wasn't too sure what was going on," a neighbor said. "Just to find out that it was an altercation with him and his wife."

Neighbors say the incident possibly started as a domestic dispute that quickly turned into a standoff with police.

One neighbor News 12 New Jersey spoke with who didn't want to be identified, watched from his front porch.

"And he was not playing. He kept telling the cops to back up or I'm dropped this baby, like back up," he said. "He kept wanting to get his point across but it was back up. He was using the baby as leverage."

Officials said the man drops the infant after a lengthy standoff and negotiations.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop posting a message to Facebook praising the police department saying in part, "We're lucky to have the men and women of the JCPD as every single day I see it firsthand, they rise to meet any and all challenges."

Neighbors said the incident was unexpected and they've never heard or seen any commotion coming from the home, even describing the man as a "good father."

Officials say the man who dropped the baby was arrested and is facing charges.

They have not released the identities of any of the people involved.