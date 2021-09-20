Skip to Content

Mountain lions caught on camera roaming outlying areas around Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A couple of mountain lions were recently reported to Arizona Game and Fish Department Monday.

According to a tweet shared by the agency, Tucson Mountains resident Jerry Rowlette caught a mountain lion on camera roaming through his yard on Friday. AZGFD said this was the thrid time Rowlette recorded a mountain lion on video since 2014.

Over in Oro Valley's Catalina Mountains foothills, AZGFD received report of another mountain lion sighting on Thursday.

The department said mountain lion sightings in these areas are routine during this time of year.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is advised to call 623-236-7201,

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

