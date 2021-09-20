FedEx to raise its shipping rates in 2022

(CNN) - Beginning next year, shipping company FedEx is planning to raise its shipping rates.

The company announced that customers will see a rise in rates in January. These hikes apply to all United States domestic, and United States export and import services.

Home delivery is expected to go up nearly six percent, while freight customers may see an increase of almost eight percent.

In a statement, FedEx officials say these price bumps, "Reflect incremental costs associated with the challenging operating environment."

FedEx customers might also start paying more this year.

In November, some FedEx shipments will have a fuel surcharge.