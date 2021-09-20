Eight killed and 14 others wounded in shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. Mo. (CNN) - Authorities are investigating several shootings during a violent weekend in St Louis.

Officials report eight people were killed and 14-others were injured in incidents across the city.

This weekend was also the first one where dozens of additional officers patrolled downtown as part of a new safety initiative.

There have been 138 homicides in St. Louis so far this year.

But that is down 31-percent from last year.

The city is actually on pace to have its fewest homicides since 2018.