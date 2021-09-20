Dreamers continue to hope for pathway to citizenship after Senate setback

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dreamer, Reyna Montoya, 30, was born in Tijuana. She tells News 4 Tucson when she was 10 her family fled violence in Mexico.

She's lived in Arizona since 2003.

Montoya started Aliento, a non-profit that works with Dreamers and fights for a pathway to citizenship for thousands living across Arizona.

"It's really difficult to not lose hope in the midst of so much pain and uncertainty," Montoya said. "I just feel heartbroken. I feel constantly that my life and the lives of thousands of Dreamers across our nation continues to be a game."

After the Senate Parliamentarian says no to including an immigration plan in the spending bill, #Dreamer @ReynaEMontoya tonight on the continued battle for a pathway to citizenship. Our full story in a few minutes at 10. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/opHOM6YVg1 — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) September 21, 2021

Late Sunday night, the Senate Parliamentarian, the interpreter of the rules in the upper chamber said immigration reform can't be part of the estimated $3.5 trillion spending package.

"With an evenly divided U.S. Senate, a process known as reconciliation was thought to be a possible path to finally putting dreamers on a pathway to citizenship.

However, it's back to the drawing board for some in Congress working to find a permanent solution for Dreamers, farmworkers and others.

"We've had multiple opportunities over the past decade-plus to try and resolve this situation, what to do with so many immigrants, including so many with DACA and here we are again stuck with nothing," Tucson immigration attorney Mo Goldman said.

News 4 Tucson contacted both Arizona senators for their thoughts on the issue.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office said:

"Senator Sinema supports securing our border and fixing our broken immigration system, including passing a permanent fix for DREAMers. As she committed, Kyrsten is working directly in good faith with her colleagues and President Biden on the proposed budget reconciliation package. Given the size and scope of the proposal — and the fact that the relevant committees have not completed drafting legislative language — we are not offering detailed comments on anyone proposed piece of the package while those discussions are ongoing." Pablo Sierra-CarmonaSen. Kyrsten Sinema's Spokesperson

Sen. Mark Kelly's office sent us this statement: