CVS plans to hire 25,000 nationwide during one-day virtual job fair

WOONSOCKET, RI (CNN) - CVS said Monday it is hiring 25,000 employees nationwide during a one-day virtual career event on Friday.

They are recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs to support flu season and covid vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs and nurses.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time, and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists and trained pharmacy technicians.

If you want to apply, text CVS to 25-000.

You can also go to CVS health career website.

Last month, the company raised its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, taking full effect in July of next year.