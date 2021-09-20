As many as 500 Afghan refugees are expected to come to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - As many as 500 refugees from Afghanistan could find their way to Tucson, according to a statement from City of Tucson Council Member Steve Kozachik released Monday.

Back on Sept. 2, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Arizona received its first group of evacuated Afghan refugees. He said the refugees, which were vetted through background checks, will settle in Arizona.

With Arizona suggested expected to become a top destination for Afghan refugees, according to local resettling groups, local leaders announced Thursday that southern Arizona will soon receive its first batch of families displaced by the war in Afghanistan.

Last Thursday, Kozachik shared that the first group of about 25 refugees is expected to arrive in southern Arizona by the end of September through the middle of October. The representative of the city's Ward 6 said the refugees will first stop by Phoenix before traveling down to the Tucson area.

In an update shared Monday, Kozachik shared that the state as a whole is expected to take in between 2,000 and 3,000 Afghan refugees. He said 300 to 500 of those individuals are expected to make their way to the Old Pueblo.

With the refugees only receiving a one-time payment of $1,225 in federal aid from the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program, the council member said donations will be extremely important to help the displaced individuals until they can receive other benefits and acclimate to their new living situations.

"Beyond the housing need, we are looking for culturally appropriate clothing, food, hygiene products, sunscreen, and activities for the kids," he said. "There will also be a need for people who can help with language/translation assistance."

People who wish to help or donate goods are advised to drop off their items at the Ward 6 office, located at 3202 E. First St. near Speedway Boulevard or email steve.kozachik@tucsonaz.gov.

Anyone who can assist with language/translation in regards to the refugees is advised to email Tucson.Afghan.Community@gmail.com.

Kozachik full message on Afghan refugees can be read below: