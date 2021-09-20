As many as 500 Afghan refugees are expected to come to Tucson

As many as 500 Afghan refugees are expected to come to TucsonNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - As many as 500 refugees from Afghanistan could find their way to Tucson, according to a statement from City of Tucson Council Member Steve Kozachik released Monday.
Back on Sept. 2, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Arizona received its first group of evacuated Afghan refugees. He said the refugees, which were vetted through background checks, will settle in Arizona.
With Arizona suggested expected to become a top destination for Afghan refugees, according to local resettling groups, local leaders announced Thursday that southern Arizona will soon receive its first batch of families displaced by the war in Afghanistan.
Last Thursday, Kozachik shared that the first group of about 25 refugees is expected to arrive in southern Arizona by the end of September through the middle of October. The representative of the city's Ward 6 said the refugees will first stop by Phoenix before traveling down to the Tucson area.
In an update shared Monday, Kozachik shared that the state as a whole is expected to take in between 2,000 and 3,000 Afghan refugees. He said 300 to 500 of those individuals are expected to make their way to the Old Pueblo.
With the refugees only receiving a one-time payment of $1,225 in federal aid from the Afghan Placement and Assistance Program, the council member said donations will be extremely important to help the displaced individuals until they can receive other benefits and acclimate to their new living situations.
"Beyond the housing need, we are looking for culturally appropriate clothing, food, hygiene products, sunscreen, and activities for the kids," he said. "There will also be a need for people who can help with language/translation assistance."
People who wish to help or donate goods are advised to drop off their items at the Ward 6 office, located at 3202 E. First St. near Speedway Boulevard or email steve.kozachik@tucsonaz.gov.
Anyone who can assist with language/translation in regards to the refugees is advised to email Tucson.Afghan.Community@gmail.com.
Kozachik full message on Afghan refugees can be read below:
Afghan Refugee Update
I participated in some meetings in the past week+ related to Afghan refugees and their arrival in Arizona, and ultimately in Tucson. The primary refugee resettlement agencies that are involved right now are Lutheran Social Services and the International Refugee Committee. In addition, we’ve enlisted the help of the Islamic Center of Tucson to help to gather donations, working with language translation, and looking for housing. The number one urgent need will be for housing.
We’ve had Congresswoman Kirkpatrick’s office on calls, as well as both Senatorial offices. The governor’s office took part, as did the ADES. Both the mayor’s office and Nikki Lee and her staff are engaged. TPD’s Assistant Chief Hall and Community Outreach officer Susco have been working directly with the agencies. The Housing Director Liz Morales is also involved. Once arrivals begin, it’s going to take a community lift to address the needs.
The only federal financial support for arriving Afghans is through the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) program. It will provide $1,225 per person for very basic support. It’s a one-time payment, so until they become eligible for other benefits, that’s it. The only people who are eligible for that APA payment are the ones who are coming through military bases. The resettlement agencies have had ‘walk ins’ - they qualify for no benefits of any kind.
We are anticipating somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 Afghan refugees being placed in Arizona. It’s unclear how they’ll be distributed around the state. Tucson will likely receive 300-500 people. Beyond the housing need, we are looking for culturally appropriate clothing, food, hygiene products, sunscreen, and activities for the kids. There will also be a need for people who can help with language/translation assistance.
If you can help with the language, please let that be known at Tucson.Afghan.Community@gmail.com. You may use the Ward 6 office as a donation site. We’re open from 9 am until noon every weekday. If you have to come after those hours, email me at steve.kozachik@tucsonaz.gov, and we’ll make arrangements.
Nationally they’re expecting north of 65,000 Afghan refugees. I know Tucson will step towards these refugees, just as we’ve seen over the past several years with those we housed and helped through the Benedictine and now out at Casa Alitas Welcome Center.Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik