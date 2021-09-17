World’s largest tree wrapped in fire-resistant foil to help guard it against California wildfires

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (CNN) - An interesting approach to protecting trees from a wildfire in California.

The base of the world's biggest tree, General Sherman, is now wrapped in foil as the KNP Complex Fire burns in Sequoia National Park.

Officials say these trees are adaptive to fire, but the one burning now is very intense so the foil adds a layer of protection.

The area where the complex fire is burning now is difficult for firefighters to get to.

Multiple communities in Tulare County, including Mineral Kings and Three Rivers, have been forced to evacuate.