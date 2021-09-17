Tucson business helps families donate loved ones who passed away to science, education

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson business is helping people cope with the loss of their loved ones in a unique way.

The Southwest Institute for Bio-Advancement is a state-of-the-art surgical training facility serving Southern Arizona. This is a training surgical facility where donors are able to make contributions to the advancement of science.

Amber Owens donated her father's body two years ago.

"He would give his shirt off his back for anybody and being able to do that to put more research to this very aggressive form of cancer, I think that's what he would have wanted," she said.

William Owens was 53-years old when he died of brain cancer, he lived only three months after his diagnosis.

Amber left Texas and returned to Tucson to take care of him. A single mom, with no job, she didn't know how she was going to pay for the cremation.

She turned to SWIBA for help.

"It also helps families that can't afford cremation or anything and it also helps go towards medical field," she said.

When her dad passed, she said the people at SWIBA could not have been more compassionate.

"They gave us time to mourn and say goodbye," she said.

SWIBA receives 500 to 600 donors a year from across Arizona.

"We treat every donor family as if they were our own family because the greatest gift someone could give you is their loved one," said Allison Howell.

She has been part of the Tucson-owned business for seven years. She is also Medical Client and Community Relations Manager.

When people donate their loved ones, they're helping further research, medical students perform surgeries at the facility.

"On orthopedic surgeries, ob-gyn courses, breast cancer research, bio markings, pharmaceutical education and research," Howell said.

Howell also said donations are not used for ballistics testing, skeleton body farms or crash tests.

"There are so many aspects that we contribute to, and our donor families contribute to that really helps the advancement of education worldwide," she said.

The family believes while their loved ones may not be here, the contribution, they are making to research and education will live on.

For additional information, visit swibadonor.org or call 520-795-0606 or 1-800-723-303.