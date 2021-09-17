Towel donations needed after PACC takes in several puppies with parvo, distemper

TUCSON (KVOA) - Towels are needed at Pima County Care Center after the shelter reported a low supply Friday due to the high volume of puppies with parvo and distemper recently placed under its care.

Back on Aug. 27, PACC reported that a litter of puppies died at its shelter after they were hit with an outbreak of parvovirus that week. At that time, the shelter shared that its staff treated 47 cases of parvo in their canines over a five-day period.

With distemper also a highly contagious disease for dogs, PACC shared that it is running low on towels and it in need of donations.

According to shelter officials, old beach and bath towels can be dropped off in the large blue bins outside the main gate of the shelter, located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.

For more information, call 520-724-5900 or visit webcms.pima.gov.