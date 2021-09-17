Skip to Content

TFD investigating fire that ignited in abandoned building on south side

2:55 pm Local NewsTop Stories
Web Image - 2021-09-17T145423.640
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A blaze at an abandoned building fire on the south side is under control after it ignited Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a building fire located just north of Alvernon Way and 29th Street at around 1:39 p.m. Friday.

TFD said heavy smoke could be observed in the area.

The blaze was under control by 1:59 p.m.

No injuries or displacements were reported in connection to the blaze.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content