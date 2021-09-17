TFD investigating fire that ignited in abandoned building on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A blaze at an abandoned building fire on the south side is under control after it ignited Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a building fire located just north of Alvernon Way and 29th Street at around 1:39 p.m. Friday.

TFD said heavy smoke could be observed in the area.

The blaze was under control by 1:59 p.m.

No injuries or displacements were reported in connection to the blaze.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.